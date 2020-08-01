Trane (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

TT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Trane in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.79.

Shares of TT stock opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.48. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trane will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Trane by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Trane by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Trane by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 679,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,433,000 after purchasing an additional 95,688 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Trane by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

