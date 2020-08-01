Trane (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.
TT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Trane in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.79.
Shares of TT stock opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.48. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Trane by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Trane by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Trane by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 679,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,433,000 after purchasing an additional 95,688 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Trane by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trane
Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.
