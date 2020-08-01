Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,449 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the average daily volume of 742 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Shares of EVFM opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco sold 73,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $427,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. File purchased 8,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 880,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,481 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 941.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,638 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

