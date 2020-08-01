Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 99,393 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 420% compared to the typical volume of 19,114 call options.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $142.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.62.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

