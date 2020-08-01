TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWCF opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter.

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

