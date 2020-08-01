TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Stake Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of TopBuild worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 38.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 139.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on TopBuild from $113.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upped their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on TopBuild from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.91.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $528,484.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,598.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $300,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,476.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLD opened at $131.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $135.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

