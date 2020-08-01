TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) versus Collier Creek (NASDAQ:CCH) Head-To-Head Analysis

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TMSR and Collier Creek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR -2.65% -2.31% -1.28% Collier Creek N/A 1.35% 1.30%

TMSR has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collier Creek has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TMSR and Collier Creek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMSR 0 0 0 0 N/A Collier Creek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TMSR and Collier Creek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR $19.58 million 2.51 -$16.83 million N/A N/A Collier Creek N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A

Collier Creek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TMSR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of Collier Creek shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of TMSR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Collier Creek beats TMSR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TMSR Company Profile

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Collier Creek Company Profile

Collier Creek Holdings does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors. Collier Creek Holdings was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

