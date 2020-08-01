Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Titanium stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Titanium has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

Get Titanium alerts:

About Titanium

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company develops Creating Value from Waste technology that recovers bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands froth treatment tailings in the Athabasca oil sands region of Northern Alberta, Canada.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.