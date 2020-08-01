Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Titanium stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Titanium has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.
About Titanium
