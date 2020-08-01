The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WU. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in The Western Union by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its holdings in The Western Union by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 6,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in The Western Union by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 80,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in The Western Union by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.