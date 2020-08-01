TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

