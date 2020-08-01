Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Textron (NYSE:TXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

TXT opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.39. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 105.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 218.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 72.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 40.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 2,286.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

