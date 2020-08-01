Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TXRH stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

