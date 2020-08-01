Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.24 by ($2.68), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 60.22%. The company had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million.

TPL stock opened at $532.99 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $295.05 and a 1-year high of $838.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $582.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.83 and a quick ratio of 13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $575.01 per share, for a total transaction of $98,901.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 5,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.