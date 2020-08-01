TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for TESSCO Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of TESS opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

