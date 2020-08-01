Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

TBNK stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $189,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $88,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBNK shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

