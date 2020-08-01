Teranga Gold Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Teranga Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Teranga Gold alerts:

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$180.04 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGZ. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.42.

Shares of TSE TGZ opened at C$15.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -121.16. Teranga Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.86 and a 12-month high of C$16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.