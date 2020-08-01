Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,516,000 after buying an additional 375,803 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,883 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,239,000 after acquiring an additional 194,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 63,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $140,159,000.

Several research firms have commented on TER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $440,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,474 shares of company stock worth $5,067,295 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TER opened at $88.96 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $90.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

