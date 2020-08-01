Tenet Healthcare (THC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.33. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.