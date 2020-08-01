Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Update

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1,049.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 349,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

