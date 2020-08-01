Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Telefonica by 214.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Telefonica by 345.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Telefonica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

TEF stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.83. Telefonica S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.