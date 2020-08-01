Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $266.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $266.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.04.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC stock opened at $237.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.65 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $4,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,942,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,248,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $36,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.