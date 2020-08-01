Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 66.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 220.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 828.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 68,385 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC opened at $237.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $96,036.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,561.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $675,360.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,474.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,977 shares of company stock worth $36,248,032 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.04.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

