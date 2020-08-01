TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETZ opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. TDH has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products for dogs and cats, as well as non-food items.

