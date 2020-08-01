TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:PETZ opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. TDH has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.81.
TDH Company Profile
