TD Securities Raises West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$75.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WFT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$66.32 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$21.60 and a 1-year high of C$67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -28.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.01.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 4.0886344 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.93%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.