Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TCRR. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $406.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

