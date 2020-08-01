Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 150 ($1.85).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 157 ($1.93) to GBX 159 ($1.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 183 ($2.25) to GBX 163 ($2.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 146 ($1.80) to GBX 154 ($1.90) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.14 ($2.11).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

LON TW opened at GBX 118.35 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 145.26. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.39 ($2.10). The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly bought 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £151.90 ($186.93) per share, with a total value of £14,886.20 ($18,319.22). Also, insider Chris Carney bought 93 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £161.40 ($198.62) per share, with a total value of £15,010.20 ($18,471.82). In the last three months, insiders purchased 295 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,616.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.