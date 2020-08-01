Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) PT Lowered to GBX 154

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 163 ($2.01) to GBX 154 ($1.90) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 146 ($1.80) to GBX 154 ($1.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target (down from GBX 150 ($1.85)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.15) price objective (up previously from GBX 170 ($2.09)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.14 ($2.11).

LON TW opened at GBX 118.35 ($1.46) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.39 ($2.10). The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

In other news, insider Jennie Daly purchased 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £151.90 ($186.93) per share, with a total value of £14,886.20 ($18,319.22). Also, insider Chris Carney purchased 93 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £161.40 ($198.62) per share, with a total value of £15,010.20 ($18,471.82). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 295 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,616.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

