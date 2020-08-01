Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) PT Lowered to GBX 130

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price target cut by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 146 ($1.80) to GBX 154 ($1.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 157 ($1.93) to GBX 159 ($1.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.15) target price (up previously from GBX 170 ($2.09)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.14 ($2.11).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 118.35 ($1.46) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 170.39 ($2.10). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 145.26. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

In other news, insider Chris Carney bought 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of £161.40 ($198.62) per share, for a total transaction of £15,010.20 ($18,471.82). Also, insider Jennie Daly bought 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £151.90 ($186.93) per share, for a total transaction of £14,886.20 ($18,319.22). Insiders bought a total of 295 shares of company stock worth $3,004,616 in the last quarter.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

