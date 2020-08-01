Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TW. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 146 ($1.80) to GBX 154 ($1.90) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 183 ($2.25) to GBX 163 ($2.01) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 171.14 ($2.11).

LON:TW opened at GBX 118.35 ($1.46) on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.39 ($2.10). The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 145.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly purchased 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £151.90 ($186.93) per share, for a total transaction of £14,886.20 ($18,319.22). Also, insider Chris Carney purchased 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £161.40 ($198.62) per share, for a total transaction of £15,010.20 ($18,471.82). Insiders have bought 295 shares of company stock worth $3,004,616 in the last 90 days.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

