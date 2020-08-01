Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.29

Shares of Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and traded as low as $2.55. Tapinator shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 1,352 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $1.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Tapinator alerts:

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles, such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Crypto Trillionaire. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.