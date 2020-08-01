Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $411.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sykes Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

SYKE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

