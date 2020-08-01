SVB Leerink Raises Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $225.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

WAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.22.

WAT stock opened at $213.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.00 and its 200-day moving average is $199.83. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.94. Waters has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Analysts predict that Waters will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

