SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $13.78 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the bank will earn $13.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIVB. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.63.

SIVB opened at $224.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.17 and a 200 day moving average of $206.69. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 941.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $45,456.33. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,351.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,007 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

