SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Prologis Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Prologis in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Shares of PLD opened at $105.42 on Thursday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

