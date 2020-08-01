SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – SunTrust Banks upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $13.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.34. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $192.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $163,682,000. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after purchasing an additional 695,317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 493,682 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,575,000 after purchasing an additional 404,600 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13,173.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 300,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 298,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

