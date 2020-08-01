SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Brown & Brown, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Brown & Brown in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 317.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after acquiring an additional 760,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,900,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

