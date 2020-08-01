SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AJRD. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of AJRD opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $278,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

