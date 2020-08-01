SunTrust Banks Comments on Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Shares of MXIM opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

