SunTrust Banks Comments on Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KRP. ValuEngine upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $521.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.26.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.28). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 91.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

