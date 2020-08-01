SunTrust Banks Comments on Cimpress NV’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimpress in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMPR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cimpress presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.10. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.38). Cimpress had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 266.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 54,136 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

