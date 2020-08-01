SunTrust Banks Comments on Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.02. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABG. TheStreet upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of ABG opened at $100.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.62. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $177,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,561.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $88,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.