SunTrust Banks Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $45.43 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $729.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 93.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 60.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

