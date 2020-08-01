SunTrust Banks Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a report released on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Shares of MNRL opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.23 million, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 2.70.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $59,588,119.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

