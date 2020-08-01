Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director W Blake Baird purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,073.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.