Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $28.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 17333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOVA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

In related news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $678,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne S. Andrew purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $49,968.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $128,479 and sold 6,314,713 shares valued at $99,994,500.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $2,734,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 152.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 351,087 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

