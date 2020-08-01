Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. TheStreet cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.42. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $276,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,903,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,237,000 after buying an additional 2,545,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.