SunCoke Energy (SXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.70 million. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $263.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.