Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,995 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Paycom Software worth $69,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 47.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 83.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after acquiring an additional 890,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 33.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,410,000 after acquiring an additional 250,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,773,000 after acquiring an additional 365,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Paycom Software by 457.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,378,000 after acquiring an additional 493,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total transaction of $256,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $284.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.81.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

