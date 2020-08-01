Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319,954 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 484,333 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of Western Digital worth $58,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $8,251,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $192,645,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

