Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,952 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,363,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $56,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Nucor by 104.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 50.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of NUE opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

