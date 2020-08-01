Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 308,832 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.14% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $65,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.61 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust Of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

